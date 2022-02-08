Mark Asset Management LP Buys 10,441 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mark Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 1.6% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.86. 14,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,982. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.58. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.