Suzano (SUZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Suzano has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Suzano in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Suzano by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 400.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 127,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

