DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,319 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

