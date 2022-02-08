Junto Capital Management LP Purchases 308,014 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,014 shares during the period. Genpact makes up approximately 2.5% of Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP owned 0.89% of Genpact worth $79,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 416,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,933,000 after acquiring an additional 465,504 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 534,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

