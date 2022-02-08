Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after buying an additional 89,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,647,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,991,000 after buying an additional 139,068 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,835,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,778,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.