iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 36,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,328. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

