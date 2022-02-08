SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. SkyWest reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SkyWest.

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

