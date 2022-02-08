iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11,721.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,602 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.51. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,236. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

