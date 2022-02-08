Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Buys New Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 59,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Recharge Acquisition by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RCHG opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.