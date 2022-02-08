Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Takes Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 171.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 46,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IMPX opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

