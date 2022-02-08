Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August comprises about 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.5% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 99,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAUG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.53. 8,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,919. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.