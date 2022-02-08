SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.