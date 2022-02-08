Axa S.A. Sells 1,840 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $62,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $211.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average of $241.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

