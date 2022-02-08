Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 743.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 297,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,640,664. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

