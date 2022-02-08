Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for 2.3% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $99,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.75. 4,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,654. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

