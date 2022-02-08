6,412 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Bought by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

BATS:DJAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,376 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01.

