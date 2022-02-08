Invesco Ltd. Acquires 207,310 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,523,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $178,887,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $189,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,071,000 after purchasing an additional 773,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average is $201.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.