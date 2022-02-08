Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Huazhu Group worth $1,555,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

