DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,978 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,880,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,742 shares of company stock worth $13,954,886. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

