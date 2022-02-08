Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.
Shares of OESX opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00.
In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.
