Truist Financial Trims GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price to $85.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.98.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

