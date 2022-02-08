Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:GHM traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48. Graham has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

