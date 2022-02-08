TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $96.56, but opened at $105.00. TFI International shares last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 6,187 shares traded.

The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Get TFI International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.