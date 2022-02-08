Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.940-$2.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

QRVO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,494. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.79.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.64.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.