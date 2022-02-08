Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 5.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $219,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,374,000 after buying an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,247,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,788. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.60.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

