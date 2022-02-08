Atom Investors LP Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $462.23 and its 200-day moving average is $485.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.20.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $3,471,603.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.