Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 70,409 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 134,618 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 389,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock remained flat at $$22.36 on Tuesday. 5,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,680. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

