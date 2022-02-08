Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Raised to “Outperform” at CJS Securities

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total transaction of $175,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.