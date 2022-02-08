Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Spyglass Capital Management LLC

Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 3.6% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Vail Resorts worth $159,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 565.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,710,000 after acquiring an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 684.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $276.24. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,440. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

