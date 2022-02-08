Atom Investors LP Buys New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in McKesson by 64.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in McKesson by 22.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,460. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $271.63. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.84 and its 200-day moving average is $220.05.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

