Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 81,910 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000. DigitalOcean accounts for about 0.5% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atom Investors LP owned 0.08% of DigitalOcean as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $61,173,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Shares of DOCN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,702. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,887.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

