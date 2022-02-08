Mark Asset Management LP Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,310 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.14. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.59 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,425 shares of company stock worth $3,372,071 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

