AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0833 on Major Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AnRKey X has a market cap of $10.43 million and $291,602.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.25 or 0.07072544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,599.32 or 0.99816562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006300 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,219,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

