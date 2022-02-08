$368.45 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $368.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.90 million to $384.00 million. Daseke reported sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after buying an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Daseke by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daseke by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Daseke by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $5,236,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,119. Daseke has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $721.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

