Analysts Expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to report sales of $64.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.78 million and the highest is $65.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $226.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.73 million, with estimates ranging from $278.53 million to $300.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of ARIS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 156,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41. Aris Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.