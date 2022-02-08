Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

