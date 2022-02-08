Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Acquires 553,973 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 553,973 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 4.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $57,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRC. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.63.

KRC stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

