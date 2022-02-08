IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Holdings Lifted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises about 1.8% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Manhattan Co. owned about 4.41% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $480,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $129.31 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

