Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 91.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,687 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $464.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

