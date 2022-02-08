Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after acquiring an additional 455,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

