Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 3,705 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9,262.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Shares of PPG opened at $152.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

