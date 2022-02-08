Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 282,643 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of A. O. Smith worth $54,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

