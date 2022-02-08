Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,093 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vulcan Materials worth $75,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $182.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $152.71 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

