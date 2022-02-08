Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Lessened by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,923 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of Smartsheet worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $100,410,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 191.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after buying an additional 1,074,006 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

