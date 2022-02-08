Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $71.55 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943,129 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CNH Industrial worth $71,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 47,135 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,132,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNHI opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.68.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.
