Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 198,847 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Allegiant Travel worth $62,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $53,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

