Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.44%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

