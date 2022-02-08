Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases Shares of 5,256 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.