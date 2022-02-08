Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 82,508 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 82,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,546,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $448.99 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.29 and its 200 day moving average is $455.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

