Petrus Trust Company LTA Cuts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 13.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,249,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 146,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 55.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,134,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after buying an additional 761,637 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $16,312,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

GTES stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

